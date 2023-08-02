Natural hair braiders require strict training, local hairstylists say it's too demanding

LAFAYETTE, La. — Several people are suing the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology over license requirements, they say are to demanding, especially for natural hair. Natural hair braiders must complete 500 hours of training to become legally certified under the Louisiana Cosmetology Act. Local cosmetologists tell KATC the requirement is excessive.

Since the age of five Kierra Stewart, has been braiding hair, and professionally braiding for seven years. Stewart agrees with the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology Act and its requirements but believes the hours should be lessen, especially to those who already are knowledgeable about caring for natural hair.

"When it comes to doing this and making braiding as your career, being a braider as your career it's more on a professional level. So with that being said, when it comes to sanitation when it comes to understanding the scalp, understanding scalp disorders, the hair types and textures are definitely saying there should be some sort of training, however, I do feel like the minimum hours can be reduced to something you know, a little bit less," said Stewart.

Toni Anderson owner of Hair Gallery Studios, disagrees with the 500 hours that are required to be a board certified and suggests that natural hair braiders undergo an apprenticeship instead.

"African Americans culture its our culture to braid so we've been braiding ever since we've been able to walk," said Anderson. "So why do i have to go to a school to teach me something that I already know how to twist their hair and on call here already know what to put in here because it's my hair. I've been dealing with this hair my whole life so why do I have to pay the school to teach me? Why can I not come to work under a seasoned stylist to teach me you know the proper way what to look for in the scalp," Anderson said.

Anderson says requiring this many hours can also prevent cosmetologists from getting their license when hiring them is already a challenge.

"We short teachers, we short stylists, we short on everything that's why my salon is empty now because we don't have enough licensed beauticians and cosmologists that I can hire because its a short in them," said Anderson.

"If there was less hours that was required then we can obtain that then a lot of people would go back and go to school for that," Stewart stated.

