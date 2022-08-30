Monkeypox vaccines available in Acadiana health units

The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health has monkeypox vaccines available at its parish health units in Acadiana.
As of August 29, Louisiana has identified 174 cases of monkeypox in Louisiana residents since the start of the 2022 U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak. In the Acadiana region alone, 9 cases have been identified to date.
“With the rising cases of monkeypox in our state, we want people who are at risk to know that we have vaccines available at our parish health units,” said Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski. “Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible to help protect themselves and their loved ones. All you have to do is call to make an appointment.”
Those that meet vaccine eligibility are encouraged to make an appointment at one of the following locations by going to ldh.la.gov/phu or calling 211:
- Acadia Parish Health Unit
- Acadiana Cares
- Evangeline Parish Health Unit
- Iberia Parish Health Unit
- Lafayette Parish Health Unit
- Lafayette Foundation Clinic
- Ochsner Lafayette General Infectious Disease Clinic
- St. Landry Parish Health Unit
- St. Martin Parish Health Unit
- Vermilion Parish Health Unit
People who are eligible for the vaccine include:
- Gay, bisexual, other (cis or trans) men who have sex with men OR transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men AND
- Have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in last 14 days or
- Have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days
- Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days
- Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox exposure by a healthcare provider or public health official.