Monkeypox vaccines available in Acadiana health units

The Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health has monkeypox vaccines available at its parish health units in Acadiana.

As of August 29, Louisiana has identified 174 cases of monkeypox in Louisiana residents since the start of the 2022 U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak. In the Acadiana region alone, 9 cases have been identified to date.

“With the rising cases of monkeypox in our state, we want people who are at risk to know that we have vaccines available at our parish health units,” said Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski. “Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible to help protect themselves and their loved ones. All you have to do is call to make an appointment.”

Those that meet vaccine eligibility are encouraged to make an appointment at one of the following locations by going to ldh.la.gov/phu or calling 211:

Acadia Parish Health Unit

Acadiana Cares

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

Iberia Parish Health Unit

Lafayette Parish Health Unit

Lafayette Foundation Clinic

Ochsner Lafayette General Infectious Disease Clinic

St. Landry Parish Health Unit

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

Vermilion Parish Health Unit

People who are eligible for the vaccine include:

