Maddie's Footprints pays out $1M to area families

Maddie's Footprints is celebrating a huge milestone: paying out $1 million to families from across Acadiana who have had to endure miscarriage, stillbirth, or the death of an infant.

The non-profit was started in 2010 as a way to help grieving parents learn how to navigate a journey they hoped to never endure.

The decade-long milestone was celebrated during a give-back night at Walk Ons in Lafayette Tuesday evening. A brief presentation from the organization's founders highlighted their success at helping Acadiana families during one of the most difficult times for so long.

Organizers say they hope to help even more families in the future.

"It's awesome, it's crazy especially for how small it started," explained event coordinator and marketing lead Hannah Guillory. "I haven't been here since the very beginning, but I have been here since a little bit of the beginning and...just the growth and the support from the community is absolutely insane to see and it's beautiful to watch."

Read more about one family Maddie's Footprints has helped here.

