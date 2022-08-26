LPD educates college students with "Downtown Nightlife Tips to Remember"

The Lafayette Police Department announced "downtown nightlife tips to remember" as college students return to campus this school year.

For students who plan on frequenting the nightlife in the downtown area:

No glass containers are allowed or OPEN aluminum cans of beer are not allowed at ANYTIME in these areas. Before 12 AM the ONLY open containers allowed in the Downtown District, McKinley Street area, and Simcoe-Surrey Street corridor are those in the form of Styrofoam, plastic and paper cups.

NO open alcoholic beverages including to-go cups, are allowed during the hours of 12 AM – 6 AM in the Downtown District, McKinley Street area, and Simcoe-Surrey corridor.

Remember when parking in the area do not to block private driveways, fire hydrants, and be aware of the police only parking signs. Always remember to please properly park.

If you plan on using a car service we have two ride share locations that will have visible signage: Congress/Buchanan Street and Garfield near Parc International.

Local authorities said, "We want everyone to come out, be safe and have a good time. Do your part. Follow the rules."

