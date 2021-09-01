Local rehabilitators helping wildlife affected by Ida

Wildlife rehabilitators in the area are ready to help wildlife displaced, injured, or orphaned because of Hurricane Ida.

They are coordinating drop-off points for triage of wildlife and/or donation items they are in need of to care for the high numbers of wildlife they expect to take in after the storm.

One such area has been set up in Youngsville, where Letitia Labbie, founder of Acadiana Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation, Inc., is ready to accept donations coming in from local areas and from other states.

Labbie says after the last two hurricanes that hit the Louisiana coast, she received more than 300 animals at her site.

"Not all of them survived. We're doing triage, emergency triage, and rescuing the ones we can," she explains.

Now, experts are working together to coordinate the best plan for the large amount of animals displaced by this storm. Labbie says one of the best ways to help the animals is to make a monetary contribution.

"Financial donations, gas," she adds. "Formulas are specific, so donations in money would help us better because we can purchase what we need."

State and federally licensed professionals encourage the public not to feed or handle injured wildlife without first speaking to a local rehabber for guidance. Possession of injured/orphaned wildlife is illegal without proper licenses and permits.

Labbie's facility is located at 502 Mermentau Road in Youngsville. More information can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel