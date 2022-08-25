Local authorities team up to conduct narcotics distribution warrant round up

On August 25, 2022, the Port Barre Police Department, with the assistance of St Landry Sheriff‘s office, Eunice Police Department, Cankton police department, Eunice city Marshall’s office and Opelousas police department, conducted a Narcotics distribution warrant round up, capturing 9 out of 13 wanted suspects.

Arrests made are listed below:

Jamaica Jackson- 1232 Saizan Ave (2 counts of Distribution of Crack cocaine)

Billie Tyler- 1228 Saizan Ave, (2 counts of Distribution of Marijuana)

Leonard Thomas- 446 Pacific (2 counts of Distribution of Crack cocaine)

Khalil Thomas- 233 Carrier St (2 counts of Distribution of Crack cocaine and 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana)

Jacob Cormier- 156 Railroad Ave (2 Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine)

Sidney Clark- 245 Carrier St (2 Counts of Distribution of Marijuana)

Alex Deville- Alex Stoute Rd (2 Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine)

Kevin Pickney- 316 Beauxis (1 Count Distribution of Crack Cocaine)

A 17 year old juvenile male (2 Counts of distribution of Marijuana)

Local authorities received tips regarding the 17 year old juvenile male allegedly selling marijuana while working at Alonzo’s Crawfish Shack in broad daylight, on the Main road in town. Undercover operations resulted in his arrest.

Port Barre Police have outstanding arrest warrants for the following individuals:

Bryant Shelvin- 232 Alex Stoute Rd

Joseph Zachary- 150 Lydia St (2 Counts of Distribution of Crack Cocaine)

Kevin White- 126 Live Oak (1 Count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine and 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine)

Marquise Andrus- 126 Live Oak (2 counts of Distribution of Crack cocaine)

This operation is a result of several months of investigations carried out by Port Barre Police Department.

Local authorities express the importance of conducting narcotic operations because illegal drug activity usually opens the door for and causes other crimes such as thefts, burglaries, gun violence and other street level criminal activities.

PBPD said, "shutting down these drug dealing operations helps decrease the crime in our communities. We will continue fighting to keep our town safe."

