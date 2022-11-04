List: Veterans Day in Acadiana

Below is a list of upcoming Veterans Day events and discounts throughout Acadiana. Some municipalities in Acadiana have not yet decided. KATC will continue to update this list as statements release.
If you would like to add your event to this list, email the information to news@katctv.com.
ACADIA PARISH
- St. Francis School's annual Veterans Day program is Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9 am on 490 St. Joseph Avenue. The program features guest speaker Colonel, the IHS band and presentations by all students. Light refreshments will be served in the library where memorabilia will be displayed. Anyone interested in paying tribute are welcomed.
- Join the City of Crowley Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10 am on 11 N Parkerson Avenue in honoring veterans by participating in the parade to show appreciation for those who have served. Following the parade is the Adam Leger Band performing on stage at the Enterprise Building.
- American Legion Post 77 in Rayne will have a pork meat cook-off, market, Veterans Day program, military trucks, and 100-year celebration Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8 am.
- American Legion Post 225 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9903 will conduct the annual Veterans’ Day Commemoration hosted by Le Vieux Presbytère Museum at 1 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the museum, located at 205 Rue Iry Lejeune in Church Point. The public is invited to participate and to stay afterward to learn about this year’s extensively updated exhibits. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
EVANGELINE PARISH
- Honor all who served by supporting Mamou's Veterans Day Celebration Saturday, November 5, 2022, on 420 Main Street. The parade lineup is at 10 am and start time is at 11 am. Beginning at noon is a ceremony with a grand marshal, flyover, opening remarks and retiring of the colors. Events after the ceremony include free hot dogs and drinks for kids, music for everyone, cake auction to support American Legion, and Mamou High School students' shoebox floats awards presentation.
IBERIA PARISH
- Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 6 pm, Downtown New Iberia at Bouligny Plaza is honoring all who served.
- Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Veterans Day Mass on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10 am at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia located at 2807 Curtis Lane.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
- Join Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home for their annual Veterans Day parade around the facility at 1610 Evangeline Hwy, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9 am.
- Head to the I-10 Park on 100 Rue de l'Acadie Friday, November 18, 2022, for the dedication of the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The public is invited to this historic event for Jeff Davis Parish.
- Presented by SWLA Veterans Home & Cemetery Ancillary Committee is the first annual Warriors Jambalaya Cook-off Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 100 Rue de l'Acadie.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- Drop by Carencro City Hall this week and pick up a free flag to display in honor of veterans.
- Carencro is celebrating those who served and showing the community's gratitude at 10 am Saturday, November 5, 2022. Veterans attending will be recognized, there will be brief comments on the theme of Eternal Vigilance, a student art exhibit, student essay contest winners, and a video display of submitted veterans' photos. The event will be hosted in the City Council meeting room in City Hall.
- Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others is hosting its third annual Veterans Day drive-by parade on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm at the Acadiana Mall in the Parking Lot behind Olive Garden.
- Annual Gumbo/Chili Cook-off is on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Youngsville Sports Complex! $5 for 13 and over. Veterans/military with ID card and 12 and under free. Team entry fee $75.00 for Gumbo or Chili. Chefs' choice for type of Gumbo or Chili. Trophies awarded for Winners of each category, Grand Champion and People's Choice.
- Visit Dupré Library at UL November 9 through December 8, 2022, to view AMERICANS AND THE HOLOCAUST, a traveling exhibition that examines war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s, Americans’ responses to Nazism, and stories of individual Americans. The exhibition is from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
- Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6 to 9 om, Stuff the Boat, a Fundraising Collection event, will be hosted for St. Michael's Center for Veterans and St. Joseph's diner at Rouses Market located on 601 Bertrand Dr.
- Fountain Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery in Lafayette, located at 1010 Pandora Street, will host an annual Veterans Day Program, Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 am featuring veteran honor guards, a guest speaker and patriotic music selections. Open to the public. Lawn chairs are welcomed. Service lasts approximately one hour.
- In honor of Veterans Day, GoodWolf Power Yoga will host its first yoga class at Moncus Park for Veterans. All Veterans are encouraged to attend this free program, and other community members are welcomed to join as well. Bring a mat to Moncus Park on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 10 to 11 am.
- The City of Scott's Veterans Day event will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm at Scott City Hall. Bring flags no longer suitable for display for retiring.
- La Madeleine is honoring active-duty service members and military veterans with 30% off any purchase all day on November 11, 2022. Military ID required.
- Focus Clubhouse is hosting an event on November 11, 2022, from 4:30 to 9 pm at 120 VFW Road in Duson to honor veterans. The ceremony will begin at 5:15 with music and food.
- Cajun Harley Davidson is partnering with the Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club for a veterans breakfast Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8 am located on 724 I-10 S. Frontage Road in Scott, Exit 97. Attending are representatives from the Veterans Administration. All veterans are invited to a gathering of honor.
Moncus Park and Acadiana Veteran Alliance is hosting Voices for Veterans, a benefit concert on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2 to 7 pm at Moncus Park. The free show celebrates bravery of local veterans while benefitting Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Moncus Park in their missions to serve the community.
The event will feature live music, military displays, beverage sales, and local food trucks for the public. Entertainment includes local favorites Blake Luquette, The Beau Young Band, Richard Revue, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, and special guest emcee Gerald Gruenig.
- Join Keep Lafayette Beautiful 8:30 to 10:30 am on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Downtown Lafayette to plant new additions to Veteran's Park at Pontiac Point (100 Moss Street). Supplies will be provided, but always welcomed are shovels, gloves and any additional yard tools.
- Progressive Baptist Church will hold a Veterans Day service at 2001 E Simcoe Street on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 9 am.
- Job seekers from 10 am to 2pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, should attend the Acadiana Veteran Alliance & Work for Warriors Job Fair at the Downtown Convention Center at 124 S Buchanan Street!
- Support the Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park by purchasing a custom brick paver or seat wall to honor a veteran! For inquiries, please contact Avery at acomeaux@moncuspark.org.
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Those who have served are invited to Eunice High School Thursday, November 10, 2022, to celebrate all past and present veterans for the school's Veteran’s Day Program. The event will start at 7:45 with a breakfast to follow!
- Friday, November 11, 2022, at 9 am, Port Barre High School will have the 2022 PBHS Veterans Day Program located in the PBHS gym. There will be a veterans reception immediately following the conclusion of the program.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- Celebrate Veterans Day weekend with Cajun Palms RV Resort as they thank veterans for their service! Stretch 22 will be Friday, November 11, 2022, from 6 to 9 pm. The Ashton Dupre Band will perform Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 3 to 6 pm. DJ Skin will join Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 6 to 10 pm. Live music passes are available to non-campers for $35. Without passes, it is $15 per show (purchase at door).
VERMILION PARISH
The Louisiana Military Museum will host its 2nd Annual Veteran Heritage Festival Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. 100% of all proceeds support the museum. The museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop. This event is free and open to the public. Groups of 10 or more are requested to make a reservation.
Military and civilian life from the French and Indian War to the present will be represented by interpreters and veterans. The Louisiana National Guard will set up an obstacle course. Found in the museum's exhibits indoors is a Hall of Honor featuring Louisiana’s 28 Medal of Honor recipients, and artifacts representing Louisiana’s rich military history including a War of 1812 cannon, various Civil War artifacts, a WWII jeep, Higgins boat, Bell helicopter, and anti-aircraft gun. Local children’s authors will share the stories of Captain Graves Erskine, the Louisiana Marine responsible for the Unknown Soldier’s journey home after WWI, and WWII-era New Orleans boat-builder Andrew Higgins, “the man who won the war.”
AROUND THE STATE
QOVF is a 501(C)(3) not for profit foundation whose mission is "to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."
The quilt is awarded to a service member or veteran touched by war. The quilt states, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
Join here to sew a handmade quilt for a veteran today!
- The Urban League of Louisiana is to host its 2022 Veterans Small Business Resources Summit in celebration of veterans' entrepreneurship. This event will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022, 10 am to 12 pm, and will be hosted online. Veterans and the general public are welcome to attend. Register here to reserve your spot!
- Now through Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Winn-Dixie customers can donate to the USO by contributing $1, $5 or rounding up their grocery bill. Every dollar raised will directly support the USO in its mission to strengthen military members' connections to family and country through their service. All local Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores are also honoring America’s military heroes by offering an 11% discount to veterans and active-duty military service members with valid identification this Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022.
- Participate in the Vets for Vets Warrior Run 5k in honoring and supporting military veterans on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 8 am. The run will start at Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Boat Launch/Bossier Sheriff Substation in Bossier City.
- Saturday, November 5, 2022, is Veterans Appreciation Day at Zydeco Harley Davidson located on 1740 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Houma. Join the fundraiser to support After The Mission and Vets United. Register at 9 am. Run leaves at 1 pm.
- Celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 9 am at the 18th Annual Vets for Vets Car & Bike Show located in Margaritaville Casino Resort Bossier City.
- Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 am is the New Orleans Veterans Day Parade. The parade is to honor the people of the New Orleans Area who have served in the United States' Armed Forces.
- Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 1:30 pm is the annual Veterans on Parade hosted by the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau. Float placement will be made available for any veteran wishing to ride in the parade. The West Baton Rouge Museum will open early at 12 pm for parade goers to step inside for tours while waiting for the parade. The lawn of the West Baton Rouge Museum will have a covered seating area. All are welcome to line the street in front of the museum. The parade will conclude at the museum with a special Veterans Memorial Ceremony honoring all veterans and the 2022 Parade Grand Marshalls. Following the ceremony, all will be invited to enjoy a reception and an exhibit featuring personal military artifacts belonging to the 2022 Grand Marshalls, Henry Russell Eidson, Jr., Harold C. Hill, Jr. “Coley”, and Calvin Howard McClinton, Sr. All festivities are free and open to the public.
- Attend the Veterans Day ceremony and parade with the Pineville Police Department on Friday, November 11, 2022. The ceremony will be along the riverfront in Pineville and the parade rolls up Main Street to Claiborne.
The City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission will host the annual Veterans Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park, located on Lakeshore Drive, on Friday, November 11, 2022, beginning at 10 am.
The program will pay special tribute to post 9/11 veterans and will feature guest speaker Colonel Kevin Melton, USAF (Retired).
Following the ceremony is a family picnic with hamburgers and hot dogs on the south side of the park. The picnic will also feature a Kids Zone.
The day’s events are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and picnic blanket.
- Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 am veterans and their families are invited to join Galilee Baptist Church in Zachary for a free gumbo lunch in Galilee's gym.
- Friday, November 11, 2022, 12 to 8 pm, Tin Roof Brewing Company in Baton Rouge at 1624 Wyoming Street is hosting a charity event for veterans. All bar tips and 15% of draft sales will go directly to Heros Games Charity. All are welcome.
- Golden Corall will commemorate all active duty and veterans with a complimentary “thank you” meal at all stores across the nation from 5 pm to close on Monday, November 14, 2022.
- Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) invites the public to attend the dedication of a braille flag and a Purple Heart plaque in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 10 am. The braille flag was donated by the Blinded Veterans Association, and the Purple Heart plaque was donated by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.