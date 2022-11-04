List: Veterans Day in Acadiana

The Louisiana Military Museum will host its 2nd Annual Veteran Heritage Festival Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. 100% of all proceeds support the museum. The museum is located in the green hangar of the Chris Crusta Memorial Airport at 911 Revis Sirmon Loop. This event is free and open to the public. Groups of 10 or more are requested to make a reservation.

Military and civilian life from the French and Indian War to the present will be represented by interpreters and veterans. The Louisiana National Guard will set up an obstacle course. Found in the museum's exhibits indoors is a Hall of Honor featuring Louisiana’s 28 Medal of Honor recipients, and artifacts representing Louisiana’s rich military history including a War of 1812 cannon, various Civil War artifacts, a WWII jeep, Higgins boat, Bell helicopter, and anti-aircraft gun. Local children’s authors will share the stories of Captain Graves Erskine, the Louisiana Marine responsible for the Unknown Soldier’s journey home after WWI, and WWII-era New Orleans boat-builder Andrew Higgins, “the man who won the war.”