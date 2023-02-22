List: Fish fry Friday events around Acadiana during Lent

Below is a list of fish fry Friday events around Acadiana during the 2023 Lenten season. If you would like to add your event to the list, email news@katctv.

Acadia Parish

Knights of Columbus council 1897, Rayne

Fourth annual Lenten Fish Fry. $10/plate. Plate includes fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, Hawaiian roll. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday. Preorder by calling or text (337) 581-9708 or (337)789-1120 or (337) 581-2306. Pickup behind the KC Hall between 5:45 pm until sold out. 300 S. Adams Ave., Rayne.

Lafayette Parish

KC 1286 Lenten Fish Fry 2023

Catfish poboy with chips $8 Fridays during Lent. 10:30 am to 1 pm 1001 St. John Street in Lafayette, La. 70501.

Holy Cross Catholic Church

It begins at 5:30 pm and ends at 7 pm or when they run out of food on Friday. The cost is $12 for fried catfish, French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. Our Little Shepherds Preschool will be selling sweet treats also. Starts Friday, February 24th thru Friday, March 31, 2023.

St. Edmond Catholic Church

St. Edmond KC's will be selling a generous portion of fried fish, homemade potato salad, homemade coleslaw and buttered bread. Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday. 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm. Drive thru only. Pickup at the Family Center. 4131 W Congress St, Lafayette.

