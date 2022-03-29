List: Easter egg hunts and events in Acadiana

Below is a list of Easter egg hunts and events happening around Acadiana. If you would like to add your event to this list, please email the information to news@katctv.com.

Village of Chataigner Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 2 from noon to 4:00 pm. Free admission at Chataignier Park, 161 Church Street, Chataignier, Louisiana 70524.There will be music, food, games and win prizes and more. There will be snow cone and ice cream trucks.

Free family fun event in New Iberia April 7 to 9. The Frosted Apron is hosting it's 2nd annual Berry Sweet Easter Egg Hunt. They hope families join them on a riddle solving, candy collecting, egg hunting adventure around New Iberia while supporting local businesses. They are giving away two Easter baskets. The first one is worth more than $1100 in items and gift cards, and the second is worth more than $400 as of now. All the info is posted on the event page on The Frosted Apron's Facebook page.

The Our Savior's Church EggDrop is back for a seventh year. The OSC EggDrop is the largest and most spectacular Easter Egg hunt in Louisiana, according to event organizers. The EggDrop will be held Saturday, April 9, at the Jennings Parks & Recreation in Jennings, LA from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. In 2019, 2,500 children participated in the event. The highlight of the OSC EggDrop occurs when a helicopter flies over and drops more than 50,000 plastic Easter eggs on the fields for the Egg Hunt. After the helicopter has safely left the children will then be allowed onto the field to collect eggs.

Easter Egg Hunt at Chicot State Park will be held April 16 at 2:00 pm. Join them for an Easter egg hunt near the splash pad at Chicot State Park. Arrive early because the eggs go fast. Ages 12 and under. Call the park at 337-363-2403 for more information. Day use fees to the park still apply ($3 per person).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel