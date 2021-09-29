List: 2021 trick or treat times in Acadiana

Below is a list of trick or treat times throughout Acadiana.

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year - and some towns are holding trick or treat on a different day besides October 31.

Some municipalities in Acadiana have not yet decided. KATC will continue to update this list as cities and towns make a decision.

ACADIA PARISH

Church Point: Pending October 4 council meeting

Crowley: October 30, 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Iota: Pending

Mermentau: Pending

Morse: Pending

Rayne: October 30; 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Other Events:

LSUE is hosting a trunk or treat on October 31 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Businesses, individuals, elected officials, political candidates, groups & churches are welcomed and encouraged to host a trunk, table, or booth. The registration fee is $10. First responders "show" with all of their equipment and K-9 to take pictures with the kids.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Basile: Pending October 11 council meeting

Mamou: Pending October 13 council meeting

Pine Prairie: Pending

Turkey Creek: Pending

Ville Platte: Pending

IBERIA PARISH

Jeanerette: Pending October 11 council meeting

New Iberia: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Delcambre: October 31; 6 pm to 8 pm

Loreauville: Pending

Other Events:

The City of New Iberia will host its first Halloween parade scheduled for October 30 at 2 pm. The event starts in front of City Hall. Event organizers will color the fountain black and then proceed down Main Street. If you are interested in participating in the parade or volunteering to decorate Downtown, email hdavid@cityofnewiberia.com for more information.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Elton: Pending October 11 council meeting

Jennings: October 31; 5 pm to 7 pm

Lake Arthur: Pending

Welsh: Pending October 4 council meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Broussard: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Carencro: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Duson: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Lafayette: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Scott: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Youngsville: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

ST LANDRY PARISH

Arnaudville Pending October 19 council meeting

Cankton: Pending

Eunice: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Grand Coteau: Pending

Krotz Springs: October 31, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Leonville: Pending

Melville: Pending

Opelousas: Pending the October 12 council meeting

Palmetto: Pending

Port Barre: Pending

Sunset: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Washington: October 31, 5 pm to 7 pm

Other Events:

ST MARTIN PARISH

Breaux Bridge: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Butte La Rose: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Cade: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Catahoula: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Cecilia: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Henderson: Pending

Parks: October Pending

St. Martinville: Pending

Stephensville: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

ST MARY PARISH

Amelia: Pending

Baldwin: Pending

Bayou Vista: Pending

Berwick: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Franklin: October 30, 6 pm to 8 pm

Morgan City: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

Patterson: Pending

Additional events:

Trunk or Treat Oct. 23, 2021, under the Hwy 90 bridge from 4 pm - 6 pm, costume contest 6 pm to 6:30 pm; 7:30 pm movie in Lawrence Park in Morgan City.

City of Franklin's 3rd Annual Boo on the Bayou Saturday, October 30 from 6 pm - 8 pm. A Safe, Family Friendly Trunk or Treat along the Historic Bayou Teche on Teche Drive lined with Businesses, Churches, Schools, Non-Profit Organizations, and Community Members striving to continue the Revitalization of Franklin. Boo on the Bayou will happen simultaneous with city-wide Trick or Treating on October 30 from 6 pm - 8 pm. If you, your business, church, school or organization would like to take part in issuing pre-packaged candy to the public, please contact Tammy Rogers at (337) 828-6350 to register. They have been averaging 2,500 - 3,000 people in attendance for the past two years. There will be Covid-19 protocols.

VERMILION PARISH

Abbeville: Pending

Erath: October 30, 6 pm to 8 pm

Gueydan: October 31, 5 pm to 7 pm

Kaplan: October October 31, 5 pm to 7 pm

Maurice: October 31, 6 pm to 8 pm

