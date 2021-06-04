Lena Saltzman, founder of Lena's Cajun Seafood Dishes, dies at age 88

Lena Saltzman, the founder of Gueydan-based Lena's Cajun Seafood Dishes, has died at age 88.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Kerney Paul Saltzman; two children; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a sister.

Saltzman was born in Cow Island in 1933. She and her husband were rice farmers until they retired from farming in 1990. She then began her second career when she founded Lena's Cajun Seafood Dishes in March 1990.

The business is now owned and operated by three of Saltzman's grandchildren. Patrons have enjoyed her cuisine at southern Louisiana festivals, and for many years the CODOFIL tours included lunch at the Saltzman home. The business offers individual crawfish pies, crab pies, shrimp pies, and much more sold at grocery stores throughout Acadiana.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan on June 7.

Read the full obituary here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel