Lee Brice to headline Louisiana Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert at Cajundome

A benefit concert will be held in November to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana after Ida.

Ragin Country Crawl, sponsored by CMR Construction & Roofing, will feature headliner Lee Brice, ACM and CMA Award-nominated artist Randy Houser, country rapper Colt Ford, and popular country disc jockey Dee Jay Silver during the one-night event at the Cajundome. It's set for November 7; doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m.

Proceeds will be directed to disaster relief efforts for victims of the recent hurricanes that have impacted southern Louisiana. Local leaders on the frontlines of recovery efforts will be enlisted to ensure that proceeds benefit those most in need.

"It's a great honor for me personally to come out and play a small role in helping out the proud, resilient people of Louisiana," said Brice. "Country music has a special power to unite and uplift, and I look forward to taking the stage and inspiring fans to take action and lend a helping hand to families and communities facing a long road to recovery."

General public ticket sales are available at ragincc.com.

