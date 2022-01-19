Leaders in Philanthropy Awards nominations are being accepted

Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy (LIP) Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 1, 2022.

The general public can nominate an outstanding individual, couple, business, or corporation that has made a philanthropic impact throughout Acadiana to support nonprofit organizations, churches, schools, and/or community initiatives.

Leaders in Philanthropy Award recipients will be chosen from each of CFA's primary service areas of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes. A Community Impact Award and Corporate Award will also be selected. The Corporate Award winner(s) do not need not be headquartered in Acadiana.

Nominations should be completed online at www.cfacadiana.org/lip and will be accepted until the close of business on April 1, 2022.

