LDWF agent saves Carencro man's family after boat disables in Rockefeller Refuge

GRAND CHENIER, La. — On March 2, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Agent Cpl. Derek Logan was on duty when he received a call around 7:20 pm about some stranded boaters on the Rockefeller Refuge.

According to the LDWF, the agent responded immediately. Upon arrival, Cpl. Logan discovered three adults and a four-year-old boy on a disabled boat in the marsh.

The officer was safely able to bring the adults and the child back to the boat launch, the agency reported.

The father, Joseph Malbrough of Carencro, appreciative of the assistance the LDWF agent delivered on, especially for his son, Nehemiah Malbrough, then reached out to Cpl. Logan to personally thank him for his service that night, the department says.

In a text message, Malbrough writes, "I know I thanked you already but I really appreciate you not only saving us but most importantly saving my son's love for the outdoors from being ruined from such a bad experience."

Cpl. Logan also received praise for his actions and performance that night from his agency.

"Great job Cpl. Logan! We are so glad this story has turned into a happy memory the family can share together," LDWF stated in a release.