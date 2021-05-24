LDH provides list of vaccine locations in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Region 4 Office of Public Health have announced dates and locations for upcoming vaccination events across Acadiana.

See the list of dates and locations below:

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

1029 Capitol Avenue

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Thursday

Crowley

Evangeline Parish

Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

704 N. Soileau Street

Appointment or Walk-in. June 10th

Ville Platte

Evangeline Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

1010 W. Lasalle Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Thursday

Ville Platte

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

715B Weldon Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Tuesday

New Iberia

Lafayette Parish

Ile des Cannes Educational Center-(Pfizer and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

434 Herbert Road

Appointment or Walk-in. June 2nd 2pm-6pm

Lafayette

Lafayette Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

220 W. Willow Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday

Lafayette

Martin Luther King Recreation Center (Pfizer and J&J)

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

1-855-206-9675

309 Cora Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Multiple Dates

Lafayette

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Health Unit (Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

308 W. Bloch Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday

Opelousas

Washington Community Center-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy

Appointment or Walk-in. May 28th 10am-3pm

Washington

St. Martin Parish

Sydnie Mae Durand SCC (Pfizer and J&J)

ochsnerlg.org/vaccine

1-855-206-9675

391 Cannery Road

Appointment or Walk-in. June 5th

Breaux Bridge

St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

303 W. Port Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Monday

St. Martinville

St. Martin Parish Community Center-(Pfizer)

Email: Jgiorgio@ICCHC.org

337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067

317 Dernier Street

By Appt Only. May 24, 25, 27, 28 8am-2pm

St. Martinville

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

2501 Charity Street

Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday

Abbeville

AA Comeaux Park/Abbeville-(Pfizer)

OPH4.timetap.com

337–262-5311

301 AA Comeaux Memorial Drive

Appointment or Walk-in. May 24th 10am-3pm

Abbeville

