LDH provides list of vaccine locations in Acadiana

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:58:06-04

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Region 4 Office of Public Health have announced dates and locations for upcoming vaccination events across Acadiana.

See the list of dates and locations below:

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
1029 Capitol Avenue
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Thursday
Crowley

Evangeline Parish

Ville Platte Civic Center-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
704 N. Soileau Street
Appointment or Walk-in. June 10th
Ville Platte

Evangeline Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
1010 W. Lasalle Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Thursday
Ville Platte

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
715B Weldon Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Tuesday
New Iberia

Lafayette Parish

Ile des Cannes Educational Center-(Pfizer and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
434 Herbert Road
Appointment or Walk-in. June 2nd 2pm-6pm
Lafayette

Lafayette Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
220 W. Willow Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday
Lafayette

Martin Luther King Recreation Center (Pfizer and J&J)
ochsnerlg.org/vaccine
1-855-206-9675
309 Cora Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Multiple Dates
Lafayette

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Health Unit (Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
308 W. Bloch Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday
Opelousas

Washington Community Center-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy
Appointment or Walk-in. May 28th 10am-3pm
Washington

St. Martin Parish

Sydnie Mae Durand SCC (Pfizer and J&J)
ochsnerlg.org/vaccine
1-855-206-9675
391 Cannery Road
Appointment or Walk-in. June 5th
Breaux Bridge

St. Martin Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
303 W. Port Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Monday
St. Martinville

St. Martin Parish Community Center-(Pfizer)
Email: Jgiorgio@ICCHC.org
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067
317 Dernier Street
By Appt Only. May 24, 25, 27, 28 8am-2pm
St. Martinville

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish Health Unit-(Pfizer and J&J)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
2501 Charity Street
Appointment or Walk-in. Every Wednesday
Abbeville

AA Comeaux Park/Abbeville-(Pfizer)
OPH4.timetap.com
337–262-5311
301 AA Comeaux Memorial Drive
Appointment or Walk-in. May 24th 10am-3pm
Abbeville

