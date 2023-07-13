LASCC: Plan for your pets this hurricane season

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye stresses the importance of having a plan in place to ensure the safety and well-being of furry family members.

Delahoussaye advised pet owners to plan and find pet-friendly shelters in their area or along the evacuation route. Additionally, pet owners can make arrangements with friends or family members who are willing to take in their pets during the storm or find a pet-friendly hotel. LASCC recommends using the website https://www.petswelcome.com/ [petswelcome.com] to locate pet-friendly accommodations.

"As pet owners, our responsibility extends beyond ourselves during a hurricane," said Delahoussaye. "Taking the time to plan ahead and gather necessary supplies ensures your beloved pets are cared for and comfortable during a disaster.”

Having identification for pets is crucial during emergencies. Delahoussaye emphasized the need for all pets, even indoor ones, to have a collar with an identification tag containing the pet's name and the owner's current contact information. Additionally, it is recommended that all pets have a microchip, which should be registered with the owner's current contact information. This significantly increases the chances of reuniting pets with their owners if they become separated during a hurricane.

To ensure pet owners are fully prepared, Delahoussaye recommends putting together an emergency kit for pets. The kit should include enough food and water for at least a week, a collar with up-to-date ID tags, a leash or harness, and a pet carrier. Vaccination records, which are required at all boarding facilities, should also be included. For pets on daily medication, it is essential to have enough medication to last at least one to two weeks. Sanitation supplies and a litter box with litter should also be packed in the emergency kit.

“It’s better to take proactive measures now instead of rushing last minute should a hurricane threaten our community,” Delahoussaye said. “By doing so, you alleviate potential stress and chaos, providing peace of mind for both you and your pets."

For additional hurricane season preparation resources, visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/ [lafayettela.gov].