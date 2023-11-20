Watch Now
Winter Wonderland Experience coming to Youngsville

Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 20, 2023
The City of Youngsville to host Youngsville On Ice a Winter Wonderland Experience.

The event will take place November 25 through December 31 at the Youngsville Sports Complex. The Winter Wonderland Experience is a family-friendly, free-to-enter outdoor holiday park.

Youngsville on Ice is an outdoor holiday park featuring a state-of-the-art Ice Skating Rink presented by Stuller.

Hosted by the City of Youngsville and Youngsville Sports Complex, Youngsville on Ice is a free-to-enter, family-friendly destination for seasonal, festive fun, including free and paid activities for all ages.

Live Bands, DJs, choir performances, and an incredible line-up of diverse entertainment programming will be hitting the stage!

Find unique gifts, Christmas decorations, hand-made jewelry, arts & crafts, and much more at the Shopping Alley presented by featuring several local shops. A rotating list of food trucks, along with adult beverages and hot chocolate bars, make up a food court that will satisfy all taste buds.

Official Ribbon-cutting and Lighting of Youngsville Christmas Tree at 6pm with Ray Boudreaux at 7pm.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and park information, visitwww.youngsvilleonice.com.

