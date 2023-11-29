Wienermobile hauling buns to Lafayette and Youngsville  

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Lafayette area for the rest of the week.

At each event "Wienermobilia" will be handed out , including the iconic Wiener Whistles, Bacon Coupons, and visitors can get a peek inside of one of the six Wienermobiles in the world.

The iconic 27-foot-long hot dog vehicle will be in town November 29 through December 1.

Event details are listed below:

Wed, Nov 29, 2023

10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Rouses #45 601 Bertrand Dr. Lafayette, LA 70506

Thu, Nov 30, 2023

10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Rouses #48 6136 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503

Fri, Dec 1, 2023

10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Rouses #23 2900 E Milton Ave. Youngsville, LA 70592

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel