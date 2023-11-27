Victim in NE Evangeline Thruway shooting identified

The victim from the homicide which occurred on November 24, 2023, in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, has been identified as Nancy Herrick, 39, of St. Martinville, La.

Lafayette Police Officers responded to the 2800 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway, around 5:22 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died as a result of her injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are on scene while the investigation is ongoing. More information will be provided when available

The incident remains under investigation at this time and any further findings shall be released via an additional update.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

