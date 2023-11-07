Veterans Day programs: Progressive Baptist Church

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Progressive Baptist Church Veterans Ministry is holding their 13th annual Veterans Day program on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

The church has welcomed the public to participate in the program, which is held to honor and celebrate the veterans of the church, along with their families and friends.

"We invite every veteran, family and members to our program, with gratitude for your service," said Theresa Garrison, secretary for the Progressive Baptist Church Veterans Ministry.

The theme scripture for this year's program is Joshua 1:9, which says "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

The church will also be giving recognition to those who have helped to put this program together, including one church member who has assisted in the program every year but will be retiring this year. The Acadiana and Comeaux High Schools ROTC students will also be assisting with the program.

If you would like to attend this Veterans Day program, Progressive Baptist Church is located at 2001 E. Simcoe St. in Lafayette.