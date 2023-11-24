UPDATE: Victim identified in Wednesday night's shooting on NE Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. — The victim of Wednesday night's shooting in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway has been identified, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

On November 22, 2023, Kenneth Johnson, 30, of St. Martinville, died from gunshot wounds sustained in the late-night shooting.

To read KATC's previous coverage of this incident, click here.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.