One dead after shooting on NE Evangeline Thruway

Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 22, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — Shortly after 5 pm today, Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in progress in the 2800 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

The victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle prior to the arrival of officers, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The victim later died from the gunshot wounds sustained.

Lafayette Police Detectives have responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

