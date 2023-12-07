UPDATE: Funeral arrangements set for Father Floyd Calais

UPDATE: Funeral services will be next week for Father Floyd Calais, who served the Diocese of Lafayette as a priest for more than 70 years.

Calais died this week at his Lafayette home. He was 97.

Here are the details for his services, as posted by Holy Cross Catholic Church:

Fr. Calais’ wake service will be held at Saint John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette on Monday (December 11th) from 5pm-9pm. A Word Service and Rosary will be prayed at 6:30pm.

Fr. Calais’ Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette on Tuesday (December 12th) at 11am.

Fr. Calais’ burial will take place at Saint Joseph Catholic Church cemetery in Cecilia, LA.

Due to the limited seating capacity at Holy Cross Catholic Church, we will have overflow seating available with a livestream at the Calais Center next to the church.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel will be presiding and we expect many Lafayette Diocesan priests and deacons to be concelebrating.

Since Fr. Calais has many friends and acquaintances that he’s ministered to over the years, it’s probably a good idea to arrive early to be assured of a seat.

Martin and Castille Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

“May Fr. Calais’ soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Well done my good and faithful servant!”

Calais' death was announced by the Diocese in a social media post.

"With faith and hope in the resurrection of Jesus, we inform you of the death of Reverend Floyd Joseph Calais, who died at his home in Lafayette this morning. Father Calais had generously and joyfully served as a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette for 73 years! He was 97 years old," the post states. "Funeral arrangements are now pending. Please pray for him and the many who mourn his absence."

Here's the post:

Calais is known to many Catholics in Acadiana - and elsewhere - as the priest who was assigned to the parish where the "Little Cajun Saint," Charlene Richard, is buried. Calais said as a young priest he prayed to Charlene to help him be assigned to a parish, and he was assigned - to her home parish, St. Edward in Richard. He was one of several priests in the Diocese of Lafayette that has shared her story.

Three years ago, Calais was interviewed for a Spirit of Acadiana story.

We will update this story as soon as funeral arrangements are posted.

