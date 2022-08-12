63rd annual mass held for Charlene Richard, The Little Cajun Saint

RICHARD, LA- People from all over Acadiana gathered at St. Edwards Church yesterday to celebrate the 63rd death anniversary of Charlene Marie Richard, servant of God.

Praying of the rosary was held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the service at 6 p.m.. with Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel as the main celebrant for the mass.

Last year, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops proceeded with the case on Beatification to the Vatican. This means that Charlene Richard is getting closer to being declared a saint.

