UL tailgaters excited for the big game for homecoming week

The UL Ragin' Cajuns faced off against Georgia State for homecoming week.

After a week long of homecoming festivities UL tailgaters were getting ready for the big game.

Although the Panthers won against the Cajuns in a 20-17 victory. UL fans were just happy to be there supporting the team.



KATC spoke with one little chili pepper, Fischer Monte, and the big game happened to fall on his birthday. He had predictions for the night's outcome.

"I'm pretty excited for my birthday, I'm thinking 36-14 Cajuns!" says Monte.

Reed Broussard, who graduated back in 2022 and actually served on his homecoming court. He moved to Georgia a year ago but couldn't stay away from the Cajun pride.

"It's great to be back here with my family and my past court members all of my friends throughout the years. Being here at UL it's great to be here and the energy is high, everyone is proud to be a Cajun today," expresses Broussard.

Emily Landry another UL Alumi, who graduated at UL back in May, is now teaching in the Hub city and even continues to wear red on Fridays.

"I grew up in Lafayette coming to games all the time season tickets, here every Saturday." says Landry. "So going to UL was very fulfilling of that being able to experience that as a collegiate member and being able to experience it as a Alumi, it's full circle for me."