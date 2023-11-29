Suspect arrested in fatal NE Evangeline Thruway shooting

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred on November 22, 2023 in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway has been arrested.

The suspect, Carrol A. Steno III, was arrested on a warrant for one count of second-degree murder.

Lafayette Police Officers responded to the 2800 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway around 5:22 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2023.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died as a result of her injuries.