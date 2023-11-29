Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Suspect arrested in fatal NE Evangeline Thruway shooting

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 11:20:15-05

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred on November 22, 2023 in the 2800 block of NE Evangeline Thruway has been arrested.

The suspect, Carrol A. Steno III, was arrested on a warrant for one count of second-degree murder.

Lafayette Police Officers responded to the 2800 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway around 5:22 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2023.

Lafayette Police investigating second homicide on NE Evangeline Thruway

Officers arrived on the scene and located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died as a result of her injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.