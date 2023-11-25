Watch Now
Lafayette Police investigating second homicide on NE Evangeline Thruway

Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Lafayette Police Officers responded to the 2800 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway around 5:22 p.m., Friday, 11/24/2023.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died as a result of her injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are on scene while the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second homicide in less than a week in the 2800 block NE Evangeline Thruway.
30-year-old Kenneth Johnson from St. Martinville was shot and died from his wounds on 11/22/2023.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

