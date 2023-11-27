Shooting incident on Felicie Drive; victim in critical condition

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the 200 block of Felicie Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim at an area residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say Lafayette High School is under a shelter-in-place, due to the close proximity of the incident; however, the school itself is not involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.