Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Shooting incident on Felicie Drive; victim in critical condition

Lafayette High is under a shelter-in-place due to the close proximity of the incident; however, the school itself is not involved.
Lafayette Police car
KATC
Lafayette Police car
Posted at 12:30 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 14:33:23-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the 200 block of Felicie Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim at an area residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say Lafayette High School is under a shelter-in-place, due to the close proximity of the incident; however, the school itself is not involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.