Scott man gives up his chiropractic license, admits to having sex with patient

A Scott man has agreed to a six-month suspension of his chiropractic license after his ex-wife filed a complaint against him with the state board.

During a deposition taken for his divorce proceeding, Dustin Pelloquin admitted that he "committed adultery" with "at least" 10 different people during the marriage. Some of those people were patients at his Scott chiropractic clinic, the consent agreement states.

According to the agreement, Pelloquin admitted that he:



Lied on his license renewal applications for six years, denying he had ever been convicted of a misdemeanor when in fact he had been convicted of public intoxication in Texas when he was 24 years old

Falsified his continuing education requirements because he didn't actually attend the required classes

Had sex with a patient in July 2021 at the Howard Johnson in Scott

As part of the agreement, Pelloquin agreed to a minimum six month suspension of his license, starting January 1. During the first month, Pelloquin will undergo a psychosexual evaluation at Mississippi behavioral health facility. The results of that evaluation will be sent directly to the state chiropractic board, and his license will remain suspended until that facility finds it is safe for him to return to practice. If the evaluation says he needs treatment or therapy, he must complete it before his license will be reinstated, the agreement states.

He also must complete an ethics and boundaries exam, and reimburse the state board for the $8,400 it costs to investigate him and pay a fine of $10,000. That money must be paid before the license is reinstated, the agreement says.

Pelloquin's license won't be reinstated until after he's had a final exit interview with the board, the agreement states.

We've reached out to Pelloquin's attorney to see if they have any comment, and we'll update this story should we receive a response.