Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Needs Volunteers

The Lafayette Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing. It's the non-profit organization's biggest fundraiser of the year. Some people said the bell signals the beginning of the holiday season, "Some people say it wouldn't be Christmas if they don't hear the bell," said Colby Freeman, Red Kettle Bell Ringer.

Since 1981, the Salvation Army has raised funds through the Red Kettle Campaign. The community can help a local family this Christmas by donating or volunteering. Mary Celestine said she's giving back by ringing the bell this holiday season because there was a time where she was on the receiving end, "I used to go for help for my younger daughter so helping others it makes me feel good."

The Salvation Army in Lafayette aims to raise $150,000 this year. All of the funds go towards food insecurity, Angel Tree, financial assistance, and community outreach. Captain Bruce Williams said they are in need of many volunteers, "We have locations all over Lafayette, Carencro, Breaux Bridge. We can find them a convenient location where they can come and ring the bell for a period time that works in the schedule."

If you would like to donate, visit salvationarmylafayette.org or call, (601) 896-8493.