Roses and Beignets

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Rose Parade in Pasadena, California doesn't only bring exposure to Louisiana.

We are seeing some of that right here in Lafayette, where one food truck happens to be here and there.

Louisiana is being featured in the 2024 New Year's Day Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, and those involved say they are working to represent all of Louisiana, including Acadiana.

"We have music coming from every portion of the state," said Amanda Shaw, Louisiana Music Hall of Fame Cajun fiddler and performer on the 'Explore Louisiana' float. "You know, I grew up learning from, actually, a lot of players out there in Lafayette, like Mitchel Reed, you know, learning the Cajun tradition, and it's so important, and I think a lot of people who are rooted in Cajun culture know how important it is to keep it alive, and the best way to keep it alive is by performing and sharing our music and culture with the world and showing them what's so special about it."

But as it turns out, more than just Acadiana's music is being shared out in California.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser mentioned that a beignet truck was handing out fresh, hot beignets to all the volunteers working on the floats for the Rose Parade, but what we know now is that truck, Beignet Box, is one of two—the other being here, in Lafayette.

"It's really important for the Rose Bowl to have representation of not only Louisiana but Acadiana because we are the motherland of parades, so you know, not only the fun, the entertainment, the music but the food, so of course, if they're going to have a parade and showcase floats, they want to showcase our best foods that come out of Louisiana region, and we are from here in Acadiana," said Elizabeth Morris, founder and CEO of Beignet Box. "Just to be able to share our culture, our food, our energy with the rest of the world is so exciting, and for them to be able to relate that back to our home, little, small town of Acadiana, is just wonderful for us at Beignet Box. We're very excited to be a small part of what this region offers to the rest of the world."

So, with this national event, Acadiana is getting a little love, too.

If you want to visit Beignet Box in Lafayette, check out their Facebook page to find out where they are.