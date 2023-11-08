Religious leaders gathered for prayer of peace

Religious leaders in Lafayette and the community gathered together for a prayer for peace.

As war continues in the Middle East between the Palestinians and the Israelis, locals are praying for a ceasefire as thousands of lives, including children, have been lost.

One local, Sami Parbhoo, said this hits close to home since he has family living in Palestine.

"We're Christians from Bethlehem. And my grandfather played on a Jewish soccer team when he was a kid and had Muslim friends and it's always been like that. We're all cousins over there, in fact, the word Akhi, is the word for my brother in both Hebrew and Arabic and it just hurts my heart as a father seeing people's children die," said Parbhoo.

