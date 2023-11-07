Proposal to restrict coats at LPSS

LAFAYETTE, La. — Frustrations that arose when families found out that they're will be a new coat policy for students some say it's too strict and expensive.

"As parents are we supposed to jump every time the school wants a certain color or certain type of dress code?" says Shannon Ponzio.

Ponzio voicing her concerns about a proposed dress code for students at Lafayette Parish School Systems limiting colors and types of jackets able to be allowed in schools.

"It's hard to find exactly what they want them to wear, my daughter was so upset the other day when it was cold out. I told her put on your jacket cause it was 34 degrees out and it's a winter coat she's like no and she started crying she's like I can't wear purple I can't do it," she says.

Ponzio is one of many parents voicing their concerns on social media, expressing that new winter jackets don't come cheap.

"I already have to pay so much for the uniforms, especially for my daughter cause I have 3 boys. So stuff can get passed down but it makes it super hard to deal with money wise and guilt wise."

She tells KATC that it should be up to the parents and students what they wear to schoo.

"My kids shouldn't have to feel upset or nervous or telling me mom I can't do this, well yes you can cause I bought it and it's cold and you're gonna wear it."