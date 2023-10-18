Police: Post claiming cat tortured during homecoming prank a hoax

A social media post containing a graphic video which the poster claims was shot during a homecoming prank event is a hoax.

Youngsville Police Chief Cody Louviere said he received the post - which claims the video was taken by people who were doing homecoming pranks - and immediately checked the video by doing a reserve search.

He found the video was uploaded to the Internet back in July 2020 in another country, possibly Vietnam, he said.

The post even showed a post of a kitten that went missing in Youngsville the same week as Southside High School's homecoming festivities - implying that was one of the cats that had been tortured.

There is no evidence that anything of this nature happened over that weekend, other than the social media post with the three-year-old video, Louviere said.

He said these kind of hoax posts just upset people - and for no reason.

"It's horrible. The community is in an uproar about nothing. People who love their animals are in fear of this happening," Louviere said. "The rumor mill - in anything we do - is a detriment to our community."