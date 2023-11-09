Perjury accusation filed against Mayor-President

A former state legislator has filed a formal complaint with police against Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

At a press conference, Don Bacque announced that he had filed a complaint with Lafayette Police against Guillory.

Lafayette Police confirmed that Bacque filed the complaint, which accuses Guillory of perjury during his testimony in an October court hearing.

Guillory, an attorney, had requested a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against one of the opponents in his re-election campaign. At issue was a campaign ad by Monique Blanco Boulet - who faces Guillory in the November 18 runoff - which referred to "waste and corruption" in the current administration.

Guillory had asked the court to order Boulet to stop calling him corrupt. After a hearing on October 4, the court dismissed his request. To see our story about the hearing and the outcome, click here.

During that hearing, Boulet's attorney asked Guillory about investigations of his administration and Guillory said he didn't know of any. That's the statement around which Bacque's complaint centers.

"During his sworn testimony, Guillory was asked by Boulet’s attorney, Gary McGoffin, if he was “aware of any investigations of LCG” by multiple organizations, including the Army Corps of Engineers, FBI, and Louisiana Legislative Auditor (LLA). Guillory responded with “No” to each. However, in Bacque’s complaint, he provides evidence that confirms Guillory lied under oath as he was aware of ongoing investigations by the LLA, which were discussed in great detail in a joint City and Parish Council meeting held on Tuesday, May 23," a release issued following Bacque's presser states.

“I’ve always believed this country is a country of laws. It is founded on the principles of justice, accountability, and the rule of law. When we neglect or disregard these fundamental laws, we risk the foundation of our society. Therefore, we must hold Mayor-President Josh Guillory and all elected officials to the same standards we are held to. This isn’t just a personal concern, but one for our city, parish, and its citizens. I know that Lafayette will suffer so long as we fail to hold them accountable. We deserve better," Bacque said.

We reached out to Guillory's camp but haven't yet heard back; we'll update this story with any response we receive.