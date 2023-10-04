Judge dismisses candidate request

After a day of testimony, a district judge has dismissed a request from Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory to order one of his opponents to stop calling him corrupt.

Both Guilllory and his opponent , Monique Blanco Boulet, testified during the hearing.

At issue is what Boulet meant when she used the word "corruption" in her ads and in public presentations.

Guillory is running for re-election. He faces Boulet and a third candidate Jan Swift in the October 14 primary.

