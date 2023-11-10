PechaKucha: Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week kick off

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing kicks off Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with a PechaKucha event at the Acadiana Center for the Arts' ArtHouse.

PechaKucha is a unique event format that allows speakers to present their perspective on a specific topic using only 20 presentation slides with a 20-second timer for each slide. After 20 seconds, the presentation moves on, regardless of whether the speaker has finished talking.

This PechaKucha, held on Nov. 9, was the second one put on by ARCH. The topic was "What is home?" Eight speakers shared their perspective on what home means to them.

The speakers included artist Bob Borel; community mobilizer Brittany Bowie; wellness expert Christina Butler; diversity, equity and inclusion consultant Terry Dugas; sustainability advocate Greg Guidroz; movement worker Diane Kirksey; professor and architect Hector LaSala and ARCH Executive Director Elsa Dimitriadis.

This PechaKucha was ARCH's kickoff event for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which is Saturday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 18. ARCH will be spreading this awareness with their Closer to Home Donation Drive.

On these two Saturdays, ARCH will be parking their ShareHouse truck and trailer in different neighborhoods around Lafayette to make it easier for you to donate your gently-used household items and groceries.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the truck will be in Saints Streets on Azalea and St. Patrick streets from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will then be in Oaklawn on Oaklawn Avenue and Myrtle Place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the truck will be in Freetown on Jefferson and Gordon streets from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will then be in Broadmoor on Robley Drive and Broadmoor Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All donated items will be taken to the ARCH ShareHouse and the Lafayette Community Fridge.

Accepted items include gently-used pots and pans, dishes, towels, furniture, kitchen utensils, etc. Grocery donations will also be accepted.

For more information on ARCH, their mission and how you can help, visit archacadiana.org.