One dead following Orchid Drive shooting

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 500 block of Orchid Drive, in regards to a shooting on October 29, 2023.

Upon arrival one male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. While receiving medical treatment at the local hospital, the victim was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries suffered during the shooting.

The victim is identified as Nathan Bob, 27, of Lafayette.

Investigators have been called out to the scene and are actively working to develop leads. An update shall be provided as more details are gathered.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous

