New Year's Babies

LAFAYETTE, La. — We are bringing in the new year with new life!

Let's celebrate the two first babies to be born in Acadiana in 2024!

Little Ahmari Lamb was born at 12:58 a.m. to her parents, Emily Bond and Shomari Lamb of Lafayette. She was welcomed into the world at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette.

"My due date wasn't until the 19th of this month, but I knew she was going to arrive early," Bond said. "At first, I was very nervous and overwhelmed. We were not expecting to deliver on New Year's Day, but the nurses are taking really good care of us, and I'm much better now. I don't care that I haven't slept all night."

Baby Ahmari weighed in at six pounds, one ounce and was 18.5 inches long.

"Even though the delivery was unexpected at this moment, I couldn't have asked for anything more. She's perfect!" Bond said.

Although baby Ahmari was the first to be born at Our Lady of Lourdes, just 37 minutes earlier, at 12:21 a.m., baby Braleigh came into the world at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center.

She was born to Briana Gotch and Terence Simmons of Carencro, along with her big sister, seven-year-old Brielle.

"I was supposed to get induced tomorrow at five o'clock in the morning," Gotch said. "She's real quiet now. She's eight pounds, 14 ounces."

Braleigh measures in at 22.5 inches long.

"She's eating a lot," Gotch said. "Just going to love her and spoil her."

As a gift from Oschner for having the first baby of the year, Briana received a basket of baby supplies, as well as a stroller.

Photo Courtesy of Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center

Congratulations to the parents of these newborns, and welcome to the world, little Braleigh and Ahmari!