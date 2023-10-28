Neighbors save dog in house fire

A house fire on the 800 block of South Michot road started in the garage, the cause of the fire is still under investigation according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

No one was inside the home except the family's dog Lilo, which was rescued by the neighbors across the street.

This week neighbors on South Michot road jumped into action after they saw one of their homes in the neighborhood on fire. The house fire happened on Thursday but the smell of smoke is still in the air. The garage according to LFD, is where the fire started. No one was inside at the time except the owner's dog named Lilo. The neighbors across the street made the daring rescue but chose not to appear on camera their quick thinking lead them inside the burning house where they saved Lilo. According to nearby residents they are still caring for the dog until the owners get back into town.

Victoria Stroy who lives right next door to the house says how this can teach others to look after one's neighbors.

"Oh well first of all you would want that for yourself, so why would you not embrace it and offer it to others? We will rally up and get a solution," says Stroy.

Neighbors tell KATC once the family gets back into town, they will continue to look out for their neighbors and provide them with anything they need.