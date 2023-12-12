Watch Now
Major crash shuts down I-49 North

Blake Blanchard, KATC News
Posted at 7:40 PM, Dec 11, 2023
The Lafayette Police are currently at the site of a major vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on I-49 Northbound, just north of the I-10 overpass.

According to reports, a vehicle traveling in the same direction hit a pedestrian who was on the road.

The injured pedestrian has been taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable but critical condition.

As a result of the accident, I-49 Northbound has been temporarily closed, and all vehicles are being diverted onto I-10 Eastbound.

It is recommended that people avoid this area until further notice.

