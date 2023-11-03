LPSB to consider change to coat policy

Just days after the area's first cold snap, the Lafayette Parish School Board plans to discuss changes to the outerwear section of the dress code.

Some parents have complained on social media about the current policy, which requires kids to wear coats, jackets, sweaters or sweatshirts inside the school only if they are in the school's colors.

The proposed change removes the color requirement; that seemed to be the one that drew the most objections from parents.

To see the current policy, click here and scroll to page 24.

The current policy allows:

A jacket or coat of any color or print that fully unzips or unbuttons completely from the neckline to the waistline

All outerwear in middle/high schools shall be a hoodless garment

Outerwear may be worn during the instructional setting if it is solid, hoodless and in the school's colors listed (See Solid Color Outerwear section below)

Outerwear must remain open, not zipped or buttoned.

The proposed change would allow:

A jacket or coat of any color or print. It shall be a hoodless garment.

Sweaters/sweatshirts shall be hoodless. See below for approved colors.

Uniform shirts or approved school spirit shirts must be worn under jackets, coats, sweaters, and sweatshirts.

Schools are permitted to sell approved hoodless school spirit attire.

Here's the proposed new policy:

Also on Wednesday's agenda is the superintendent's contract and next year's school calendar. The board meets on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the board room, located at 202 Rue Iberville.

