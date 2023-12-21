LPD Urges Vigilance: Safeguard Your Home by Disposing of Holiday Packaging Smartly

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is urging residents to exercise caution when disposing of empty electronic boxes post-Christmas to minimize the risk of becoming targets for crime. With a surge in criminal activities during the holiday season, leaving conspicuous packaging of high-value items by the roadside can attract the attention of potential thieves. Sgt. Robin Green, LPD Public Information Officer, emphasizes that although an empty box outside one's home may appear innocuous, it could inadvertently signal to criminals the valuable contents within.

Sgt. Green recommends either storing boxes inside your home or garage until collection day or breaking them down and placing them in the recycling bin. By reducing opportunities for crime, you decrease the likelihood of falling victim to criminal activities, as Sgt. Green points out: "Crime is opportunistic, and the fewer opportunities you present, the less vulnerable you are to becoming a victim."