LPD launches app for first responders interacting with special needs residences

LAFAYETTE, La. — LASR is now live, the Lafayette Police Department announced today.

Lafayette Area Special Residents (LASR) is a registration app that is accessible to first responders in the Lafayette Parish area. According to Lafayette Police Det. Ken Handy, the app was created to help first responders interact with, and in some cases identify, Lafayette's special needs residents.

The app provides these responders with specific information about the person with disabilities, including information about possible triggers, and reassurance techniques to use when interacting with them. It also provides information to assist first responders in identifying a non-verbal or lost citizen so that contact can be made with a caregiver, Handy says.

Lafayette Police Department

Any special needs caregiver can access the registry application to enter information about their special needs individual here.