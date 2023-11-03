Local man helps others by fundraising through social media

Prev Next Scripps National

Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 03, 2023

Terrance StJulien runs a non-profit helping others in need in our community. By raising awareness on social media, he's able to provide shelters and funds to people experiencing homelessness.

In a statement to KATC, StJulien says that over 97% of the people he helps are struggling mothers in our area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.