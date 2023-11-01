Last day to register for Lafayette's Veterans Day Parade is Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The inaugural Veterans Day Parade is fast approaching. The parade will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2023 at 10 am and the last day to register to ride in the parade is this Friday, November 3.

The parade route will travel through the heart of Lafayette, down Jefferson Street, Johnston Street and Garfield Street, ending with a jamboree at Parc International, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

All veterans in the Acadiana area are invited to register to ride in the parade and to attend the post-parade jamboree at Parc International for food, fun and veteran resources, city officials say. Additional events will be held at Cité des Arts after the parade.

To register for the parade, click here.

The jamboree is also in need of participation from veteran organizations. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring or contributing to the event are urged to contact retired Sgt. Major Anazia Andrus-Sam at Lftveteransassistingothers@gmail.com.