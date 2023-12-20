Lafayette Transit System Holiday Schedule Released

Need to catch a ride this holiday season? If so, Lafayette Transit System has released its holiday schedule.

On Christmas Eve, December 24, day service will run until 3:00 p.m. Night Owl service will go from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Paratransit service will also run until 8:30 p.m.

On Christmas Day, December 25, service will be suspended.

On New Year's Eve, December 31, transit service will operate normally, running from 5:45am to 9:30 p.m.

Service will also be suspended on New Year's Day, January 1.

For more information on the Lafayette Transit System, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, Paratransit service, and more, visit www.ridelts.com