Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to host Women Build in 2024

Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 08, 2023

Women Build, hosted by Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, is set to kick off January 15, 2024. KATC asked Lafayette Habitat for Humanity's Resource Development Director, Diamond Williams, three questions:

What is Women Build?

Women Build brings women together from all walks of life to address the housing crisis hands-on. We work together to fund and build a Habitat home for a Lafayette family. Both women and men volunteer to raise the funds and the walls for the entire Women Build project. This is an amazing opportunity for volunteers to recruit friends, family and coworkers to give back to our community through on-site building efforts as well as financial contributions. Mention first 5-bedroom home.

How Does It Work?

Companies, Businesses and Organizations will review the 2024 Women Build Corporate Sponsorship packet and choose one of our levels of sponsorship to contribute. The corporate sponsor will then complete and submit the Corporate Sponsorship Application to Diamond Williams, via email, at: diamond@habitatlafayette.org. Once the form is received, the sponsor is contacted by a member of the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity staff to schedule their volunteer shift(s) or day(s). Corporate Sponsor logos will be featured on the 2024 Women Build shirt.

When is Women Build?

Registration Deadline Extended : December 21 st , 2024 Actual Dates: January 2024 – March 2024 Hard Hat’s & High Heels Kick Off – January 15 th 2024

