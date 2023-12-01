KK's Café on 'America's Best Restaurants'

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — KK's Café in Youngsville has only been owned by the Oubre family for a few years but they've already made their way onto 'America's Best Restaurants,' a national media firm focused on highlighting independent restaurants.

The Oubre family bought KK's Café in 2019 and has spent the last four years building up business.

"When we first opened, it was very quiet," said Wendy Oubre, co-owner of KK's Café. "We didn't have much going on, but we paid attention to what our customers were asking for and what they wanted, and we've slowly built the business, and we're really doing very well at this time."

So well, in fact, that they were recently visited by 'America's Best Restaurants.'

The media team came into the restaurant to capture some behind-the-scenes footage in the kitchen and try three of KK's Café's dishes: the biscuit trio, the fried catfish and the Monte Cristo.

"I was very happy that they bagged up all their food and took it to go—anything that we cooked for them that they tried, and they even asked for a little extra, so we cooked—we fried them up a chicken sandwich to go," Wendy Oubre said.

Restaurants have to be nominated on the 'America's Best Restaurants' website before they can be taken into consideration for the show.

After nomination, the team does a little research to determine if the restaurant is up to par for a feature.

"I had a phone—phone call with them, and they said that 'It sounds like, you know, you're what we're looking for.' So, I was like, 'All right, great,'" said Lee Oubre, co-owner of KK's Café. "It was a pretty simple deal. They featured us, and we were happy that they did."

The Oubres say they'll be reviewing the segment on Jan. 8 before it's posted to 'America's Best Restaurants'' Youtube and Facebook pages.

Though the exact timing of the post is unknown, Lee Oubre says he believes it will be about a week after the review, so be on the lookout for any updates.