Josh Guillory makes first council appearance since losing re-election

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

GOOD EVENING I'M ANNA FISCHER REPORTING OUTSIDE OF LAFAYETTE CITY HALL, WHERE CITY AND PARISH COUNCILS ARE HOLDING THE BUDGET MEETING FOR THE 2023-24 FISCAL YEAR.

THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS WERE ALLOCATED TO MULTIPLE AGENCIES AND ORGANIZATIONS IN THE AREA...INCLUDING A $250,000 INCREASE FOR THE TRAFFIC ENGINEERING AND ROADS AND BRIDGES DEPARTMENTS.

THE FUNDS ARE GOING TOWARDS 'A NEW TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT MARIE ANTOINETTE AND WEST CONGRESS STREET.'

COUNCILMAN AND FORMER MAYOR PRESIDENT, JOSH GUILLORY SPOKE BEFORE THE COUNCIL AT TUESDAY NIGHT'S MEETING. THIS WAS HIS FIRST COUNCIL APPEARANCE SINCE LAST WEEKEND'S ELECTION.

"I can happily report that our administration has already made contact with the incoming administration, and we are going to do everything that we can to make sure that this is a smooth transition to set our new Mayor-President up for success."

GUILLORY, WHO RECEIVED 48% OF THE VOTES, WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY MONIQUE BLANCO-BOULET, MAKING HER LAFAYETTE'S FIRST FEMALE MAYOR-PRESIDENT.

"I wish her and her family well, I wish this new administration coming in the best. This is still my community and I want it to succeed."

BLANCO-BOULET OFFICIALLY ASSUMES HER POSITION IN EARLY JANUARY.